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Monolith Soft is credited in Special Thanks on the Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake
By TJ Denzer,3 days ago
In the 2026 version of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Monolith Soft and some of its leadership are credited under Special Thanks. With The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake coming out today, there’s someone else to thank besides Nintendo’s devs for bringing the game to fruition, Monolith Soft, and it’s hardly the first time. The Xenoblade Chronicles developer and some of its leadership are listed in the Special Thanks section of the Zelda: OOT remake’s credits, marking the latest Nintendo open-world adventure Monolith has assisted on.