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Organic Certification in Coffee: Why the Issue Isn’t Black & White (Part One)
By baristamagazine,3 days ago
As organic certification becomes more challenging to obtain, coffee producers and roasters are questioning how important a label actually is. Organic certification can be costly and labor-intensive for coffee producers, without guaranteeing higher prices or premiums. Some producers are finding greater value in specialty coffee production and direct-trade relationships than...