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Juliette’s House: 30 years of supporting children and families
By FOX 12 Staff,3 days ago
MCMINNVILLE Ore. (KPTV) - For 30 years, Juliette’s House in McMinnville has been supporting children and families impacted by abuse. FOX 12’s Stephanie Kralevich speaks with Juliette’s House President and CEO Russell Marks about the role of a child advocacy center and why these services are so important. She also talks with Julie Siepmann, LCSW, about what families can expect when they first arrive at Juliette’s House.
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