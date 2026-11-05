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Spotty Showers Return for Friday Followed by a Chilly Weekend
By Brad Maushart,3 days ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day as showers and drizzle return around mid-morning and continue into the early evening. If you’re heading to opening night of Germania Society’s Christkindlmarkt, bring a rain jacket and wear something warm underneath. Highs only reach the mid 50s, with gusts over 20 mph making it feel chillier. The market runs through Sunday, so you’ll have drier opportunities to visit this weekend.