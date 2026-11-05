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'Identity crisis': Can Democrats 'deliver' following their 'historic', once in a generation victory?
By George Shantzek,3 days ago
A historic Democratic electoral breakthrough has transformed the American political landscape. For Laurie Dundon, Senior Associate Fellow at the European Leadership Network and former US diplomat, the central question is whether the Democratic Party can convert electoral momentum into coherent governance. "Can they deliver?" Dunden examines the apparent disintegration of Donald Trump's 2024 MAGA coalition alongside the Democratic Party's continuing ideological struggle between its progressive and centrist wings. Ahead of 2028, Dunden cautions against seeing Trump as a lame duck: "Trump is never going to stop being Trump." The resulting struggle over congressional spending powers, presidential vetoes, tariffs and investigations promises to be a delicate dance to watch".