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Coral Springs Caregiver Accused of Stealing $217K From Woman Who Trusted Her Like Family
By Ryan Yousefi,3 days ago
A Coral Springs caregiver allegedly stole $217,000 from a senior woman through 354 cash withdrawals, according to police. According to the Coral Springs Police Department arrest report, Maureen Andrea Wade, 60, of Coral Springs, was arrested on November 4 on charges of exploitation of an elderly person involving $100,000 or more, first-degree grand theft, and criminal use of personal identification information involving $50,000 or more.
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