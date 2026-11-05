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New Report Reveals Changing EHS Priorities and New Challenges
3 days ago
2027 Risk Recalibrated report finds expanding AI use, gaps in EHS capacity, human oversight and measurement. As AI use in workplace safety programs expands, environment, health and safety (EHS) teams face a growing challenge in determining what information matters and how to act on it. New research released by Evotix and What Works Institute finds that organizations are expanding their use of AI, while gaps in capacity, oversight and measurement complicate the path from information to action.