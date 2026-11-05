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Austin voters approve $295 million for parks and libraries
By Tara Brolley,3 days ago
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin voters approved $295 million in bonds for parks and public libraries in Tuesday’s election, according to unofficial results released by the city. Proposition A authorizes $260 million for parks and recreation improvements, related infrastructure and land acquisition. Proposition B authorizes $35 million for library projects, including renovations to the Hampton Branch Library at Oak Hill and design and planning for a future Colony Park Branch Library.