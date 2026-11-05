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Weidmüller UR20 Modular Remote I/O System and Accessories from AutomationDirect
3 days ago
AutomationDirect now offers the innovative Weidmüller UR20 remote I/O system, which is a modular, space-saving system that combines flexibility with industry-leading ease of use to improve I/O performance and availability. The UR20 fieldbus coupler can be quickly set up using the built-in web server interface, no software download required. Once installed, connections to other devices are quick and simple with removable, color-coded push-in connectors and an I/O bus that provides DC power to up to 16 modules. The fieldbus couplers offer popular industrial protocols including PROFINET, EtherCAT, Modbus TCP, and EtherNet/IP with dual RJ45 ports (10/100 Mbps) that support a daisy-chain topology without the need for an external switch.