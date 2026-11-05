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Pfannenberg PROTECT PRO 10 Industrial Sounders and Audible-Visual Beacons from AutomationDirect
3 days ago
AutomationDirect has added Pfannenberg PROTECT PRO 10 industrial signaling devices which provide powerful audible and visual warning for demanding industrial and hazardous-location applications. The family includes sounder-only models, PRO X 10 Xenon audible-visual beacons, and PRO L 10 LED audible-visual beacons, with select models carrying ATEX, IECEx, Class I/II/III Division 2, and SIL 2/PL d approvals.