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NCR DIII Playoff Update
By Jackie Finlan,2 days ago
National Collegiate Rugby (NCR) is almost one week out (Nov. 13-15) from its regional 15s playoffs, and Division I, DI-AA and Division II have nice shape to them. Division III has been harder to discern in terms of which teams have postseason viability, especially concerning a few conferences that have automatic berths (according to NCR’s championship page) but no or little 15s activity. The following is TRB’s best estimate of who is moving forward but obviously stay tuned for NCR’s official announcement, which will play 16 teams at four regional locations (Canton, Mass.; Rock Hill, S.C.; Springfield, Mo.; and Indianapolis). [lead photo: Jackie Finlan / TRB]