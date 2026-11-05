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Get the Formula: Chrishell Stause's “Angel Bronde”
By American Salon Staff,4 days ago
Inspired by the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, actress and Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause channeled Angel glamour with her new “Angel Bronde” hair color. Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, Schwarzkopf Professional Global Color Ambassador, created the blonde-brunette hybrid using the brand's products. Inspired by the runway’s signature bombshell beauty,...