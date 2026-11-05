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PBC Compact and UG Series Linear Actuators from AutomationDirect
3 days ago
AutomationDirect now offers PBC Compact and UG series linear actuators that provide versatile, space-saving solutions for precise linear motion in packaging, material handling, food and beverage, medical, and general automation applications. These Made-in-USA actuators convert rotary motion from stepper or servo motors into dependable linear motion while offering several drive and bearing options to match application requirements.