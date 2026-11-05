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Mississippi Drive Closure Continues as Muscatine Evaluates Bluff Slide
By Tami Seitz,3 days ago
Mississippi Drive will remain closed as the City of Muscatine evaluates continued movement along the bluff and determines the safest approach for stabilizing the hillside and reopening the roadway. The city has hired a geotechnical engineer through Stanley Consultants to assess the hillside failure and recommend stabilization measures. The engineer...