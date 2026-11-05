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St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Soccer Advances to United East Final Behind Charlotte Bryan’s Goal
3 days ago
St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer defeated Penn College 1-0 in a United East Conference semifinal Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to advance to its third straight conference championship appearance. Charlotte Bryan scored the game-winning goal in the 50th minute, while goalkeeper Breanna Brown made six saves for the shutout.