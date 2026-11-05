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The Breakdown: How El Niño, La Niña, and Neutral Phases Shape Mid-South Deadly Tornadoes
3 days ago
When we look ahead at seasonal severe weather risk in the Mid-South, one of the primary global climate drivers we monitor is ENSO—the El Niño–Southern Oscillation. While individual severe weather outbreaks come down to daily atmospheric ingredients like instability, moisture return, and wind shear, long-term tropical Pacific sea surface temperatures fundamentally steer the North American jet stream.