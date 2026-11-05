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3 Guys Before The Game – WVU Football vs Texas Tech Preview – WVU Basketball vs Stetson (Episode 753)
By MetroNews Staff,3 days ago
There’s busy. There’s hectic. And then there’s the Mountaineers’ November sports calendar. With football, basketball and soccer all competing for attention, West Virginia athletics has reached one of those rare stretches when the action seems almost nonstop. The centerpiece is Saturday’s football showdown in Lubbock, where...