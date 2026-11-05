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Annual President’s Council Dinner and Scholarship Reception Celebrate Generosity and Opportunity
3 days ago
Each year, members of the President’s Council—the leadership giving society for the Assumption’s most loyal and generous donors—are invited to a special dinner to celebrate the impact of their generosity. The President’s Council, made up of over 400 members, recognizes alumni, friends, parents, trustees, faculty, and staff who give $1,500 each fiscal year.