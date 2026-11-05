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Canva fires 22% of its workforce, but its severance package is winning the internet: Here’s why
By Shubhangi Chowdhury,3 days ago
Layoffs have become an increasingly familiar part of the corporate world. News of companies cutting jobs no longer comes as a surprise to employees, particularly in the technology sector. What is drawing attention now, however, is how companies handle these departures and what they offer employees who suddenly find themselves without a job.