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These Are the Best Early Black Friday Deals on Cordless Power Tools
By Becca Lewis,3 days ago
If you have a DIY enthusiast on your list—or if you just want some new tools for your own projects—Black Friday sales are a good time to snag low prices on quality tools. Lots of big box stores are looking to thin out their inventory and make room for next year’s upgrades, so in addition to encouraging a holiday rush, retailers are motivated to price things to move. If you know what to look for, you can get up to 65% off on trusted brands. Here are a few of the best deals out there right now.