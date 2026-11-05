undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
One Deputy Dead, One in Critical Condition After Domestic Ambush Attack
By AWR Hawkins,3 days ago
In Washington state, one Spokane County Sheriff’s deputy is dead and a second is in critical condition after an ambush attack in which both were shot mid-afternoon Tuesday. The Spokesman-Review quoted Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels reporting the attack, saying, “I’m almost speechless with having to gather you here today to give information about an incident that occurred out in the southwest part of our county. It was a very tragic day in Spokane County. A lot of families have been affected.”