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Hartville Father of Three Dies After Motorcycle Leaves Suffield Township Road
By Nora Kovach,3 days ago
Swartz Rd. & Congress Lake Rd. — Approximate Site of Fatal Motorcycle Crash. A 36-year-old Hartville man is dead after his motorcycle left a rural Portage County road while he was rounding a curve, throwing him from the bike. Joshua Keener was riding his black 2014 Honda motorcycle on Swartz Road, west of Congress Lake Road in Suffield Township, when the crash happened around 10 p.m. on Oct. 31.
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