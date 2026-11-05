undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Broncos vs. Panthers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
By Brian Hamilton,4 days ago
The Denver Broncos (6-2) head to Charlotte on Sunday looking to strengthen their hold on first place in the AFC West when they face the Carolina Panthers (3-4) at Bank of America Stadium. Although their record is a game below .500, the Panthers are also a first place team as they sit atop the NFC South. The Broncos have won four straight since a loss in early October at San Francisco. Carolina has suffered lopsided defeats in each of their last two games.