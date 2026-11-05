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Fisk University to Honor New Jack Swing Architect Teddy Riley This Week
By Alicia Jones,3 days ago
Fisk University is set to honor producer Teddy Riley, the man often called the architect of New Jack Swing, at its Gold & Blue Jubilee Honors Celebration on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville. The event falls during Fisk Homecoming, and VIP tickets have already sold out, with general admission seats going for $160 as part of a Homecoming flash sale.