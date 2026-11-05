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Natick school updates: Preschool location concerns; Calendars; Students recognized for academic excellence; Field future
By Bob Brown,3 days ago
Assistant Superintendent For Finance & Operations Matt Gillis shared updates on plans for a new or renovated Memorial Elementary School under the Massachusetts School Building Authority process through which the cost of the project will be greatly reduced. A tentative contract has been agreed upon with Ai3, an architectural firm...