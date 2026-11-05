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Former Hazard Middle School employee taken into custody on fugitive warrant
By WKYT News Staff,3 days ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT + WKYT) - A former Hazard Middle School employee is in custody following a multi-state undercover investigation into online communication with a minor. Authorities in Washington County, Minnesota, contacted the Perry County Sheriff’s Office after an undercover deputy, posing as a 15-year-old girl on the messaging app Kik, reported being contacted by an account allegedly belonging to 54-year-old Elmer Mitch Fields.
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