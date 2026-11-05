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Glisan: October goes down as third warmest on record
By Ethan Hewett,3 days ago
(Des Moines) -- This past October has gone down as one of the warmest on record for the state of Iowa. That's according to Iowa State Climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan, who discussed the past month's trends on Thursday morning's "Morning Line" program. Glisan says Iowa was roughly 8.5 degrees above normal for the month, making it the third warmest October in 154 years of records.
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