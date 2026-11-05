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Luigi Mangione’s Tough-on-Crime Cousin Is Winning an Election While He Still Fights Murder Charges
By Lauren Conlin,3 days ago
One Mangione is campaigning to crack down on violent criminals… the other is fighting to keep his murder case from ever reaching a jury. Republican Nino Mangione, the cousin of Luigi Mangione, is close to victory in a Baltimore County Council race following Tuesday’s midterm elections. Nino, a former Maryland state delegate who campaigned on public safety and tougher punishment for violent offenders, received 48.72% of the vote in Baltimore County’s 5th District, compared with 45.16% for Democrat Shawn McIntosh. These stats are from unofficial results from the Maryland State Board of Elections.