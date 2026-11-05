undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Wayshawn Parker Early 2027 NFL Draft Profile
By Chris Farbolin, Draft Analyst,4 days ago
The Utah Utes have had a stellar 2026 season, being one of three remaining undefeated teams in the FBS and coming in third in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. Running back Wayshawn Parker has played a huge role in the Utes’ success and has been one of the top players at his position. Utah’s schedule is getting tough down the stretch, and it will need Parker to stay on track for its first playoff appearance. He has already been rising on the draft boards after entering the season with little hype, but how much higher can Parker improve his stock for the 2027 NFL Draft?