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After Missouri voters reject abortion ban, Planned Parenthood looks to expand access
By St. Louis Public Radio,3 days ago
Planned Parenthood representatives say the organization will now work to make abortion more accessible after voters on Tuesday rejected Amendment 3. The Missouri measure would have banned most abortions except in cases of rape, incest or some medical emergencies. It failed with about 55% of the vote, while approximately 45% backed the ban.
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