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Saratoga County Announces New Task Force
By Saratoga TODAY,3 days ago
Saratoga County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Brown announced Oct. 29 the formation of the Saratoga County Trafficking Illicit Narcotics and Gang Enforcement (STING) task force. The task force will consist of members of the Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office, Saratoga Springs Police Department, Waterford Police Department, Mechanicville Police Department, South Glens Falls Police Department and Ballston Spa Police Department. It will expand the coordination and cooperation between member agencies to primarily investigate the illegal sale of street drugs as well as the involvement of gangs and criminal enterprises in criminal activity throughout Saratoga County.
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