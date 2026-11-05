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Amherst Arbor Spotlight: Sugar Maple
By Amherst Public Shade Tree Committee,3 days ago
This is the eleventh in a series of 12 articles produced by the Amherst Public Shade Tree Committee (APSTC) titled “Amherst Arbor Spotlight.” The series focuses on the town’s 12 species of shade trees and features a different tree each month. New articles are posted on the first day of the month on the APSTC website and in the Amherst Indy, with links on Facebook and Instagram. Read the previous columns here.
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