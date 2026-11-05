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Rookies Kingston Flemings, Zuby Ejiofor making early statements for the Hawks
By Chase Irle,3 days ago
The Hawks didn’t make the big splash this offseason some hoped for. Instead, they opted to improve on the margins, strengthening their depth with the additions of Aaron Wiggins and Lu Dort, both of whom have been fantastic contributors through the first couple weeks of the season. But if this team was ever going to make some serious noise, they were going to need something special from their two first-round picks, Kingston Flemings and Zuby Ejiofor.