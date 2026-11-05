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Seattle Now & Then: Seattle Public Library’s Genealogy Dept. centennial
By jrsherrard,3 days ago
And in Pacific NW Magazine of the printed Times on Nov. 8, 2026. For 100 years, Seattle Public Library has helped families explore their roots. On Nov. 6, 1950, CeCe Moore’s aunt, Jean Proctor, gave birth at Renton Hospital. Sedated for the delivery, as was common then, Proctor awoke to be told her baby boy had died. She never saw him and was never included in a burial. For the rest of Proctor’s life, she suspected her son had been stolen.