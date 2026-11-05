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Animal Control Season 5 Episode 6 Preview: Will Frank’s Brother Crash Emily and Shred’s Party?
By Shelby Elpers,2 days ago
Emily and Shred’s first party as a couple may not go as planned on Animal Control Season 5 Episode 6, “Baked Chickens and Rat Dogs.”. The best thing about this show’s promotional materials is that it gives fans so much and leaves them to fill in the blanks ahead of new episodes. With this one, it looks like Frank is annoyed with Daisy, Patel, and Shred working on a sketch of a dog. (Is this the titular “Rat Dog?”)