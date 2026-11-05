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10+ Ohio cities officially ban large data center construction
By Sav McKee,3 days ago
While bipartisan issues seem rare these days, there seems to be one that a majority of republicans and democrats agree on: they don’t want data centers in their backyards. Especially in Ohio, where we’re known for sprawling green fields and gorgeous wooded acreage. Which, actually, is exactly why developers keep coming to Ohio to seek out a spot for their data centers. Our flat, inexpensive parcels of land make for an especially attractive destination for these centers, plus, the state exempts data center equipment and construction materials from the state sales tax, saving developers hundreds of millions of dollars.
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