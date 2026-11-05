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Pedestrian killed after being struck by Amtrak train in Greensboro
By Kristen Moorhead,3 days ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after an Amtrak train struck and killed a pedestrian on South Dudley Street. Dispatchers received a call at 8:07 a.m. today about a train striking an individual on the track on South Dudley Street between East Market and East Washington streets. Greensboro Fire and Guilford County EMS also responded.