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Ted Cruz delivers brutal advice to Republicans after devastating midterm losses
3 days ago
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) offered his own scathing take following the Republican Party's massive losses in the midterm elections. Cruz joined a several Republicans on Wednesday who blamed the Democrats' sweeping midterm victories on the ongoing war with Iran, the cost of living and the economy. Democrats flipped both the Senate and the House of Representatives in the midterm elections as voters delivered a decisive rebuke of President Donald Trump.