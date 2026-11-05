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What's It Like Being Stuck In Antarctica? | IFLScience The Big Questions
By Tom Hale,3 days ago
The COVID-19 lockdown was a very weird time for everyone. Few can say their time was quite as unique as David Knoff and his team from the Australian Antarctic Division. Having arrived in Antarctica in late 2019, they were told in June 2020 they couldn’t return home as planned. Their mission was extended – indefinitely – with no end in sight. All in all, Knoff and his troops were stranded in Antarctica for 537 long days.