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Clemson Football Finding Their Footing: 36-24 Win at Florida State a Strong Step in Right Direction
By Garrett Mitchell,2 days ago
Clemson football has experienced many missteps during the 2026 season. No matter what lens you view the Tigers’ first eight games through, at best it has been a mixed bag of results that are underwhelming in more ways than it has been inspiring. Last Saturday, though, seemed to be a step in the right direction for Clemson football as they defeated Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium, 36-24.