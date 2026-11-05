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Sanford Lands $1B Caterpillar Plant as Raleigh-Durham Bets Beyond Life Sciences
By Adrianne Sinclair,3 days ago
Caterpillar wants to build a roughly $1 billion manufacturing facility in Sanford, North Carolina, about 40 miles south of Raleigh, to ramp up production of compact track loaders and telehandlers. It is one of several major industrial commitments landing across the Raleigh-Durham region this year, a shift that's pulling the area's identity away from its longtime reputation as a life sciences hub and toward something broader.
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