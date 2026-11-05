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Rice Krispies No Longer Using Rice In The UK – A Sign Of The Times? Major Journal Calls For Urgent Research Into Climate Crisis Food Security
By RACHAEL FUNNELL,3 days ago
Rice Krispies have been forced to swap out rice in the UK due to adverse weather affecting rice crops. The story highlights how food security is going to become increasingly complex under climate change. A PLOS Climate editorial is inviting climate-resilient food security solutions that address the interplay between food...