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Met Gala Announces New 2027 Theme After Original Exhibit Was Canceled Amid Controversy
By Scott Stump,3 days ago
The Metropolitan Museum of Art has announced its new theme for the 2027 Met Gala after scrapping its originally planned exhibition around British designer John Galliano. The new theme for the gala and the Costume Institute’s spring exhibit revolves around jeans and T-shirts and is called “extraORDINARY: Fashion and the Poetics of the Everyday,” according to a Nov. 5 news release.