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Morphine – “Spaceman Charm”
By Tom Breihan,3 days ago
In 1999, the unbelievably cool, permanently underrated Boston band Morphine ended in the most sudden, dramatic, tragic way that a band can end: Frontman Mark Sandman had a heart attack and died while playing a show in Italy. Morphine released one more album, 2000's The Night, which was completed before Sandman's passing. Now, we're about to get another Morphine album, made from the recordings that Sandman left behind.