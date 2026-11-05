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Pearl Jam Still Looking For Drummer
By Tom Breihan,3 days ago
Pearl Jam's whole drummer situation is still up in the air. The band has had a number of drummers over the years, and the longest-tenured of them just left the band last year. Matt Cameron, also of Soundgarden, announced that he was departing Pearl Jam after 27 years in July 2025. (Cameron has since rejoined Soundgarden and played sets at their Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction and the NFL's season opener, and there are rumors of a 2027 tour.) Pearl Jam, meanwhile, found a temporary replacement for Cameron, but they haven't yet named a permanent member of the band.