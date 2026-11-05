undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
BYU vs Utah Prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, betting trends, and stats
By Vaughn Dalzell,3 days ago
The Big 12 is heating up, and the conference’s biggest game of the year takes place this Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium between #9 BYU (7-1) and #3 Utah (8-0). It’s the Holy War! Both teams sit atop the Big 12, and the winner of this game is likely in the Big 12 Championship, whereas the loser can’t afford another loss to make the conference title game.