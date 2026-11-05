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The Big Recalibration: Everything LinkedIn Shipped This Year
By admin,3 days ago
If there is a single theme running across LinkedIn’s product roadmaps this year, it’s authenticity over automation. While prior years were defined by rushing AI into every text box, this year brought a much-needed course correction. The platform focused on curbing low-effort “AI slop,” rewarding verified human expertise, upgrading how candidates discover roles, and leaning into modern engagement formats like short-form video and daily puzzles.