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HKMA to Reopen 7-Year HKSAR Government Bonds for HK$1.25 Billion Tender
By Timothy Morano,3 days ago
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), acting on behalf of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government (HKSAR Government), announced on 5 November 2026 that it will reopen the 7-year institutional Government Bond issue 07GB3302001 under the Infrastructure Bond Programme. The tender, offering an additional HK$1.25 billion of the outstanding bonds, will take place on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., with settlement scheduled for Thursday, 12 November 2026.