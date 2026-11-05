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Anchorage Assembly passes police surveillance rules after rejecting stricter limits
By Jonson Kuhn,3 days ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Municipal Assembly approved a new regulatory framework late Wednesday night governing police surveillance technology, concluding months of debate over how strictly to curb the Anchorage Police Department’s use of automated license plate readers and its Real-Time Crime Center. Following multiple late-night session extensions,...