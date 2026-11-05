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Three names the Padres should target in 2026 free agency
By Angel Flores,3 days ago
The short URL of the present article is: https://eastvillagetimes.com/xubn. With the Milwaukee Brewers being crowned the World Series Champions after taking down the Rays in five games, free agency is officially upon us. The Padres have several holes to fill with Michael King, Adrian Morejon, Ty France, Robbie Ray, and Casey Mize among other names entering free agency.